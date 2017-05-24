Dockers condemn Demons to AFL loss

A BUOYANT Dockers outfit put up a thrilling performance to stun Koboni by 15 points in their Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL round four clash at the Colts Oval last Saturday.

The teams had an equal number of shots at goal (12 apiece) but the Dockers were the sharper, out-kicking by three goals.

The Dockers won 7.5 (47) to 4.8 (32). The Demons started off strongly in the first quarter, notching two goals through former University Tigers and PNG Mosquitoes duo John James and Max Lavai before Dockers replied with a goal from Laurie Logo.

Koboni led 2.3 (15) to 1.1 (7) at the first break but when play resumed in the second quarter, the Demons defence looked indecisive while their attack lacked structure. They could only manage a behind.

The Dockers took advantage of Demons’ disarray to get back into the contest, with Mosquitoes stalwarts Clyde Pulah, Logo, Emmanuel Tupia, Archie Mai and Ferdinand Musi combining to kick two goals and three behinds to take a six-point lead 3.4 (22) to 2.4 (16).

The Demons, despite having the bulk of the Port Moresby-based Mosquitoes — Paul Philip, David Topeni, Michael Maka, Joseph Singura and Lavai brothers John James and Max — still lacked coordination to make any telling tracks into forward 50.

The Demons fought an uphill battle over the next two quarters, squandering scoring opportunities and allowing the opposition to keep their lead throughout.

