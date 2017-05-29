Dockers fight back to ship off middling Kokofas in capital AFL

OILMIN Kokofas had Lamana Dockers on the ropes only to be denied victory by the clock in a thrilling Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL round 5 clash at the Colts Oval on Saturday afternoon.

With Dockers comfortably in front 4.5 (29) to 1.7 (13), at three-quarter time, the Kokofas staged a comeback in the final-frame, kicking three consecutive goals to the Dockers one only to fall four points short 5.5 (35) to 4.7 (31). The Kokofas were their own worst enemy, with inaccurate kicking for goals hampering their play for most of the match.

Of the total eleven shots the Kokofas had at goal, they managed four majors with the rest behinds.

The Dockers on the other hand had a 50 per cent strike rate (five goals from 10 attempts) which was good enough to get the win in the end. The game started on a fiery note with the Kokofas enjoying the majority of possession and booting 1.2 (8) to 1.1 (7) to lead by the slimmest of margins at the end of the opening frame.

The game was played through the middle corridor for most of the second-quarter as both sets of midfields fought to control the ball.

Each side could only manage two behinds with the Kokofas still up by a pointy at halftime 1.4 (10) to 1.3 (9).

The turning point for the Dockers came in the third-quarter when former University Tiger Clyde Pulah set up Laurie Logo and Colin Slim to put Dockers in front 4.5 (29) 1.7 (13).

The Kokofas had their chances to cut the deficit down but bad option taking and poor kicking cost them.

The best for Dockers were Logo, who picked up the man-of-the-match award, ruckman Pulah, Slim, Emmanuel Tupia, Archie Mai Jr, Wesley Yuwi and Chrisjen Amona.

Hape Bobogi, Steven Ila, Bena Michael and David Yogomin stood out for Kokofas.

In the earlier match, West Coast Eagles taught Defence Hawks a football lesson thrashing them 13.10 (88) to 1.1 (7).

