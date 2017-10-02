Dockers hold off fast-finishing Cats

MINOR premiers Lamana Dockers held on to win by a point over a fast-finishing Bomana Cats in the Port Moresby AFL preliminary final at the Colts Oval on Saturday.

The heart-stopping 7.4 (46) to 7.4 (45) victory gave the Dockers the right to meet Koboni in this weekend’s grand final.

The game began on a high note with both teams enjoying a fair share of possession in the opening quarter.

The Cats had the slight advantage with the wind behind them but failed to make use of it and only managed two goals and two behinds while the Dockers slotted three majors and a behind against the wind to lead 3.1 (19) to 2.2 (14) at the first break.

The Dockers maintained their form in the second quarter and added two goals and two behinds to their tally while the Cats struggled against the wind with one six-pointer and trailed 3.2 (20) to 5.3 (33) at half time.

The third quarter was an even battle with neither side breaking away. The sides could only notch a goal each and the Dockers held the lead 6.4 (40) to 4.2 (26) at three-quarter time.

The Cats went into the final quarter with a strong will to make every opportunity count.

They held the Dockers to the ropes for the best part of the final frame and booted three goals and a behind to stay within striking distance.

The Cats had every chance of taking over the lead and cruising to victory when Gilmore Morehari took a brilliant mark outside the 50-metre mark but his kick veered off target.

The Cats worked their way to within striking distance and Kataha Seewee found himself in clear spaces with the goal beckoning only to fumble the ball and turn over possession.

The Dockers, for the majority of the final quarter, were forced into defensive errors and gave away numerous free kicks time and again but a lucky set-shot from Sebastian Gelu for a goal enabled the wharfies to hold on for a close win.

In the women’s preliminary final, the Dockers walloped Gerehu Magpies 4.8 (32) to 0.2 (2) while the Oilmin Kokofas belted the West Eagles 6.8 (44) to 1.5 (11) in the men’s reserved grade preliminary final.

