Doctor displays passion for fashion

By JACKLYN SIRIASOil spill clean-up continues

WHEN Dr Jim Kari takes a break from attending to the sick at the Port Moresby General Hospital, he loves to design clothes.

Kari, 29, from Ialibu in Southern Highlands, is a second-year residential doctor at the hospital.

He told The National that being a doctor was a busy occupation as he had to focus on patients who required special attention.

“Not many doctors have mastered the art of learning to work with stress. Many times this results in heart attack, high blood pressure and even death,” he said.

“When I sew, I forget about the work and outside pressures. I am more relaxed and I enjoy what I do.”

Kari started off by designing and sewing his own clothes for work. Then, he went into designing Pacific-style outfits which he sells.

He recently registered a company called Kari Designer.

“I do the sewing and everything at this stage. The designs are from all the provinces as I am a proud Papua New Guinean and I want to show the richness of our culture in the clothes that I design.”

He plans to hold his own fashion show next year around November.

He is designing outfits for models who will be contesting in the grand finale of the World Supermodel PNG pageant in Port Moresby on Saturday night.

Like this: Like Loading...