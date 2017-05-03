Doctor told to release evidence

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Waigani National Court has ordered a doctor to release a shirt worn by an aircraft engineer when he was allegedly assaulted by his boss two years ago.

The shirt was given to Dr Andrew Masta for him to conduct a DNA test to determine whose blood was on it.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika issued an order yesterday for Masta to release the shirt to the police to be brought to court today as evidence.

The court issued the order when it was informed by State prosecutor Helen Roalakona that she had been having difficulties in getting the shirt from Masta.

Roalakona said the DNA test had been completed but the shirt was still with Masta.

The court heard that the shirt was worn by the aircraft engineer, Lapan Nason, when he was allegedly assaulted by his boss Justin Parker on June 6, 2015, at his home in Port Moresby.

Parker was the owner of the Golden Valley Enterprise based in Morobe.

The State alleged that Parker went to Nason’s home in the early hours of June 6, 2015, and assaulted him, causing him to hit his head on concrete.

He was unconscious as a result of the attack and was taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital where he was in a coma until he passed away two days later.

The State alleged that Parker assaulted Nason with intent to do grievous bodily harm to him which led to his death on June 8, 2015.

Parker pleaded not guilty when the court read the indictment against him charging him with the murder of Nason.

The trial started on Monday and will continue today.

The State has called all its witnesses to give oral evidence in court.

The State is expected to close its case today when the shirt is presented in court.

Like this: Like Loading...