Doctors appeal court decision

By CHARLES MOI

THE National Court has ordered the former president of the Medical Society, Dr Mathias Sapuri, and his colleague Dr Sylvester Lahe to repay over K1.3 million plus interest to the Medical Society of PNG.

Justice Derek Hartshorn, in a 14-page judgement, ruled that Sapuri and Lahe, who was the former secretary of the PNG Medical Society, had spent the money without lawful authority from the society.

“I am satisfied that by virtue of the first (Sapuri) and second (Lahe) defendants’ positions on the executive of plaintiff (Medical Society of PNG), they held positions of trust and fiduciary relationship with the plaintiff and its members,” Justice Hartshorn said.

“The evidence discloses that both defendants failed in their fiduciary duty by receiving income and expending it without appropriate and lawful authority and without full and clear acquittal.”

The court also ordered both men to return to the medical society a vehicle described as a Nissan Sunny bearing the registration number CAR O39.

But both doctors have since filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging Hartshorn’s decision.

Lawyer Philip Tabuchi from Young and Williams Lawyers, who is acting for the Medical Society of PNG, said they were aware of the appeal being filed by the doctors.

Tabuchi said they had also filed an application objecting to the competency of the appeal.

According to the court judgement, the Medical Society filed the case in 2012 alleging that Sapuri and Lahe breached their fiduciary and other obligations to the society and its members.

The society claimed, among others, over K1.3 million by way of equitable compensation and the return of a vehicle. Both men denied the allegations and parties gave evidence at the trial.

Justice Hartshorn, after considering the evidence and the relevant law, said an order for equitable compensation was appropriate because no substantial accounting or acquittal was provided by Sapuri and Lahe.

The court ordered that Sapuri and Lahe make payments of equitable compensation to the Medical Society of Papua New Guinea a total of K1, 317, 428.70 with interest at the rate of 8 per cent per annum from May 5, 2012.

Like this: Like Loading...