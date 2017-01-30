Doctors to continue protest

THE 30 doctors at the University of PNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences will continue their protest until the Government pays their outstanding allowance totalling K5.6 million, says lecturer Dr Pauline Wake.

Talks between the National Doctors Association and the Government were held last week to end the suspension of classes.

The 30 doctors who are lecturers at the UPNG’s Taurama campus suspended classes last Monday because of their outstanding allowances.

Wake said classes would not resume until the matter was resolved.

She said staff of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences held talks with the UPNG administration regarding the current issue and they are aware of the situation.

Association secretary Dr Sam Yakopua on Wednesday said members supported the stop-work action and would continue to maintain pressure on the Government to pay the allowances.

The outstanding amount is part of the Association’s award negotiated with the Government in 2013 and came into effect on January 1, 2014.

There are 250 medical students enrolled at the Taurama campus including 50 final-year students who will be affected if the Government does not pay the allowances.

