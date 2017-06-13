ALLOW me to express my views on the Minister for Communication, Jimmy Miringtoro and the Prime Ministers proposed trip Bougainville to campaign for Miringtoro.

We are happy to read in the newspapers that the people of North Nasioi and Central Bougainville have refused to have PM O’Neill in Arawa because of PM’s empty promises.

On that note, I would like to ask why Miringtoro himself cannot conduct his own campaign and is asking the PM to accompany him.

Does Miringtoro have any confidence to conduct his own campaign?

To those in Arawa, when the PM comes to Arawa, ask him again whether he will not allow Bougainville to be independent.

We want to hear this from his own mouth in Arawa.

Manni Kotah Meeng

Bougainville

