Dolphins sweep Huon Gulf crowns

By LARRY ANDREW

NJAY Raukele Dolphins made a cleansweep of the Huon Gulf Volleyball Association division titles on Saturday.

In the women’s grand final, Dolphins went up against BC Mate, with both teams closed in an even tussle for the top honours.

With the match tied 2-2, the Dolphins regrouped in the fifth and deciding set to take out the game 3-2.

For the men’s grand final challenge, NJAY Dolphins with Frank Joe, Philip Neleng, Oscar Kisap, and Akim Neleng were up to the task to match the GVM Scorpions pack.

The Dolphins took the first and second set but Scorpions, with the experience of Pacific Game representative player Joel Kou, stole the show in the third set to stay in the contest.

However, the Scorpions failed to maintain their stinging attack, allowing Dolphins to win the fourth set and the match (3-1) to claim their club’s sixth title.

According to the match officials, the prizes were spread evenly to all clubs that took part in this year’s competition.

President Franky Joe said from when the association was formed in 1999, they had five clubs with less than 20 teams.

This year, the number of clubs taking part in the competition went up to 20, with 42 teams.

