Domestic violence victims get training

A human rights defender in Port Moresby is partnering with other organisations to provide life-skills training to victims of domestic violence.

“We have created this avenue to empower women,” Urban-Rural Development Foundation director Janet Benabo said.

“Most of the survivors of domestic violence need economic empowerment.”

She told The National yesterday that many of the women who accessed their services were unemployed and financially suppressed by their husbands.

“We are partnering with organisations to up-skill these survivors of domestic violence by providing short-term and long-term courses so that they can be financially capable to make independent decisions.

“Many of them are illiterate so we’re also training them in housekeeping.

“As we partner with another training provider, Lions Life Skill Enrichment Centre, we recommend the women to go for training there and then we do a job placements here.

“It depends on the different kinds of training they want. There are short-term and long-term trainings and we can later help them.

“After the training, we do references and organise with hotels to employ them.

“We started last month because we see that a lot of them suffer from all sorts of violence at home

“Now we go to the community to identify these women and create avenues to set them free.”

URDF is in its third year of operation and is located at Tokarara in Port Moresby.

It also educates perpetrators of gender-based violence by involving them in producing short crime prevention videos.

Like this: Like Loading...