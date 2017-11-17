Dominant display against Cooks in opener

SYDNEY: The Australian Jillaroos have kicked off their women’s World Cup campaign in thrilling fashion, defeating Cook Islands 58-4 at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

The Jillaroos shared the scoring around in the 11 tries to one victory, with most of the team scoring a try.

Caitlyn Moran, Brittany Breayley, Karina Brown, Ali Brigginshaw, Vanessa Foliaki, Talesha Quinn, Isabelle Kelly, Nakia, Davis-Welsh, Meg Ward, Lavina O’Mealey were all among the Australian tries.

The crowd erupted in the 73rd minute when the Cook Islands finally crossed the stripe through Chantelle Inangaro Schofield.

This team effort by Talesha Quinn was probably the best of a number of awesome Jillaroos tries. – 7Sport

Like this: Like Loading...