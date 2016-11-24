Don Bosco hosts jubilee year of mercy

YOUTHS from 15 Catholic dioceses of PNG gathered at the Don Bosco Technological Institute in Port Moresby for a week-long convention to celebrate the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Kurian Vayalunkal met the youths during a conference from Nov 6-13 where he spoke to them.

In his homily at the Eucharistic celebration, he highlighted the love and mercy of God.

The 330 youths were divided into groups to interact with each other as they participated in the activities.

The day starts with a hour of meditation to set the tone for the day.

A gospel passage and meditation points gave every person the ability to learn about this important spiritual activity.

Visiting the prisoners at Bomana Prison and the sick at the Port Moresby General Hospital highlighted ‘compassion’ in this Year of Mercy.

A Bible quiz on the gospel of Matthew and an assignment on the saints were opportunities to be inspired.

The ‘24 hours adoration chapel’, the sacrament of reconciliation, inner healing, ‘rosary prayer walks’, a pilgrimage to the cathedral and a walk through the door of mercy gave the participants occasions to deepen their spirituality as they prayed for the needs of the young and the world.

An evening entertainment and a picnic to the Adventure Park gave the participants an opportunity to relax and socialise.

A concluding mass and a dinner brought the celebration to a close.

