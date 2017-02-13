Don Bosco Tech sets standard

DON Bosco Technical School (DBTS) in Gabutu, Port Moresby is a Catholic Institution-owned and operated by the Salesians of Don Bosco since 1981.

Like any Salesian school, DBTS strives to impart to its students Christian values and attitudes that were rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The goal of the Salesian school was to form not just the head of the students, but the heart as well as the hands.

In a particular way, this was DBTS’ contribution to PNG society: forming the youth to become servant-leaders.

This was carried out in the spirit and style of Saint John Bosco, the founder of the Salesians, to whom was bestowed the title “Father and Teacher of Youth.

Inspired by the school’s motto: AD MAIORA NATUS in Latin, which means Born for greater things.

On Feb 11, 1981, DBTS opened its door to the first batch of 120 Grade 7 boys. Fr Joseph Savina, SDB was the first rector and Fr Felix Furlan, SDB was the first principal.

It was approved by the Education department on Aug 30, 1985, as a permitted high school.

On Dec 8, 1988, the first batch of graduates received their High School Certificates. The following year, the one-year (40 weeks) technical training course for Grade 10 leavers was initiated. In 1994, the school was allowed to offer the P.E.T.T. course and was officially recognised as the only permitted Technical School in PNG.

In 1997, the school topped-up to Upper Secondary with the first batch of Year 11 students and Don Bosco Technical School became the first technical secondary school in PNG.

On Dec 16, 1997, the technical curriculum of the school was accredited to the National Training Council.

On Dec 8, 1998, the first batch of Year 12 graduates received the Higher School Certificate.

In 2000 the school launched a revised technical curriculum based on the Competency-Based Training scheme of the National Apprenticeship and Trade Testing Board (NATTB).

The two-year Industrial Training Course (ITC) was also offered.

In 2000, DBTS began offering the Employment Oriented Skills Development Training (EOSDT) or short term courses for Grade 6 and Grade 8 leavers.

In 2003, DBTS began the new motor vehicle mechanic trade to replace the technical drawing technology.

On the academic slant, in 2005 DBTS began offering the Social Science scheme. In 2007, the Information Technology trade was introduced.

The Grade 12 classrooms and teacher’s units had been the latest additions to the infrastructure of the institute.

The school was proud that it had formed the hearts and the minds of several young men who were now successful in life.

