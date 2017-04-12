Donations to boost work of police

POLICE in Huon Gulf have been given four homes, four vehicles and two boats to assist in their work.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki was in the district to receive the gifts. The district will also repair the police boat mv Labi and mv Mangae.

MP Ross Seymour presented the keys to the two houses and three vehicles for the new district headquarter at Nadzab to Baki on Friday.

The two houses, a vehicle and two boats were handed over at Morobe post on Saturday.

Baki said the district was addressing sea piracy therefore the boats were brought back to Morobe from Madang and East Sepik.

Baki then passed them on to Assistant Police Commissioner Northern Peter Guinness and provincial commander Augustine Wampe.

Guinness thanked Seymour and the Huon Gulf people for supporting the police to maintain law and order.

