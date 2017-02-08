Don’t charge extra fees, says Jiram

By PISAI GUMAR

SCHOOL principals and head teachers in Morobe who defy the provincial education board’s (PEB) decision by charging extra fees will be disciplined accordingly, provincial education adviser Keith Jiram says.

Jiram is adamant that parents should not be forced to pay additional fees beyond the 50 per cent set by the PEB.

According to PEB’s decision, principals and head teachers were advised to collect K600 per student at secondary and high schools, K500 at TVET centres, K300 at primary schools and a K200 at elementary schools.

Jiram said that according to Education Secretary Uke Kombra’s circular, collecting project fee was not compulsory.

The PEB therefore, advised parents to pay half of the PEB-agreed fees.

However, heads of schools have asked parents to pay an K50 on top of those set fees.

Receipts seen by The National showed that a parent at Busu Secondary School paid K650 instead of K300. For a child attending Omili Primary School, the same parent paid K250 instead K150 into the project account.

Jiram said that the delay in the release of tuition fee free (TFF) funding forced the PEB to decide for parents to pay a support fee to allow classes to resume on schedule.

“Those principals and head teachers that defy the PEB decision by charging additional fees on top of the PEB-agreed fees will be investigated and charged accordingly,” Jiram said.

He advised parents who have paid additional fees to write him formal complain letters and attach receipts to seek assistance for reimbursements.

Like this: Like Loading...