Don’t be fooled and brainwashed

I WRITE to express my doubt and frustration over the manner in which a particular candidate for Lae Open electorate has been going around making unrealistic and egoistic campaign promises since the campaign started two months ago.

This particular candidate promised Lae residents at his Boundary Road rally that he will give land titles to people who have been living in settlements for a long time.

I wish to remind Lae residents not to be fooled and brainwashed by such.

Lands Department is the only authority that is mandated under Law to issue Land Titles and we all know that.

I live in another town and will not vote in Lae but being a Morobeen, I urge the Lae city residents to be very cautious and carefully assess each and every candidate based on their status within the community, their qualification and appropriate experience.

Ngairaco Gundu

Port Moresby

