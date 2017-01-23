‘Don’t hide rascals’

THE WESTERN Highlands police commander is calling on the community and church leaders in the province not to protect offenders.

Chief Supt Martin Lakari said recently that, whoever broke the law must be brought to justice to face the consequences of their actions.

“When communities or individuals hide someone who break the laws, they are indirectly encouraging him or her to continue to break the laws,” Lakari said.

Lakari said these while calling on the Jika Mukukuka tribesmen to voluntarily surrender a suspect who allegedly shot dead another man from the neighboring Kukulga tribe on Jan 8 at Anga village, outside Mt Hagen city.

He said a Mukukuka tribesmen had shot dead a late Philip Kep, 48, of Anga village with a high powered A2M16 assault rifle on a Sunday over a land dispute.

Lakari said a tribal fight was about to break out when police intervened and stopped it but tension was still high.

He said the suspect involved and the weapon used were known to the police. The community leaders were urged to surrender the suspect with the rifle.

“We will still arrest the suspect but we want to see the community support the police and bring him with the rifle to the police,” he said.

He said it was very dangerous for the village people to keep such a high powered rifle.

Lakari said it was too risky for the people to keep illegal high powered guns and use them during the elections.

The peace mediation team together with the police already went into the area last week and spoke to both parties to allow justice to take its course.

Lakari said there was no tribal fight but to make things easy for the peace process to continue, the Mukukuka tribesmen must surrender the suspect together with the rifle.

