Don’t let these leaders off the hook so easily

The nominations for this election are over now and campaign has started.

While this is happening, we are hearing that politicians who have been dismissed for misusing public funds and candidates who are still prisoners are allowed to nominate.

Politicians are still allowed to move to another political party even after the nomination period has closed.

What kind of election laws do we have in this country that entertain corrupt practices to continue when we want to stop corruption at all levels?

If this is acceptable with Dr Alphonse Gelu, then, his organisation has failed to improve the code of ethics of politicians and political parties.

Huyan, huyan

