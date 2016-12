PLEASE be advised that our constitutional rights are not for sale. How can one buy his/her own constitutional rights for such a huge amount of money (K10,000) to contest in the general elections. This is dictatorial that is denying our citizens, who do not have that kind

of money, to practice their democratic rights. This decision will further widen the gap between the “haves” and “have-nots” in this country.

– Tears, Sweat & Liberty, Via email

