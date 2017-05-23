Don’t rush to declare a winner just yet

A letter titled “Confident Kambori will win ESP seat” by a John Kriosaki (The National, May 22) prompted me to write.

While it may be the writer’s perception and belief that his first choice candidate, Valentine Kambori, will win the East Sepik regional seat to replace the grand chief Sir Michael Somare, I strongly disagree with him to say and I quote “the Holy Spirit has a conviction that Kambori is chosen above all leaders for his wisdom and charisma”, which is pure blasphemy and religiously hypocritical.

How sure can you prove to the people of ESP that the Holy Spirit has anointed Kambori to take the reins of Sir Michael?

Moreover, while the rest of the country are still searching and finding the winning campaign strategy, a popular candidate in Wewak known as the “big bird” has already been self-declared as “governor blong East Sepik” on his campaign posters.

My goodness! Counting and voting hasn’t started and East Sepik already has a self-declared “paper governor”.

