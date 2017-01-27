Don’t undermine Morobe scholarships

In the minds of the forerunners of the Morobe government scholarship programme to support human resources development, the initiative and vision of Governor Luther Wenge was clear, to assist the Morobean parents help build up the Human Resources capita of Morobe.

The purpose and the intent has been shifted from the belief, the essence, the passion and the dream for tomorrow by justifying and sacrificing the future with the temporary pleasures in the face of today’s politics and short-sighted cost cutting gains.

Cuts must be made but not in the education of our people who are the future of the province.

Dr Kemung’s comments needs to be considered as an educationist, a deep and profound thinker, and an outstanding accomplished theologian and leader in the province.

The product of phased out OBE is what is being experienced in the secondary schools today. Wasu, Dreghaffen, Markham Valley, Busu and Bugandi fared poorly in the selection to universities and colleges.

This trend will go on for another couple of years, until the standard-based change trickles down.

Several years ago, the issue of OBE was raised of the numbing down of brains.

Now we are into reaping the benefits of liberal OBE system.

We see a by-product of numbed down intellects, the backward thinking, with cult activities being prevalent in Morobe schools.

Only higher-level education of the minds will shift the culture and the mind-set conditioned for change into inventors, investors and creators.

We need thinkers and movers, not slaves and low-level followers.

With what we are seeing, hope of getting accepted at the universities may only be a dream for many if the Morobe government should reduce the funds to keep top halves getting more while the unfortunate but eligible students are left out.

The higher-level HR output should not be reduced by cutting costs.

If quality is what we are aiming for, we will have less output in five to 10 years.

Given the size and geography of Morobe as a least developed province, we cannot afford not to invest in higher learning candidates who have at least been given the opportunity to proceed.

Money should not be an excuse.

Do we want outsiders to come and exploit our resources and Morobeans become spectators as we have been in the last decades, selling our birth right, our land and all?

Has the provincial government’s HR office done a need analysis to give evidence to justify the cuts to scholarship? Or does the current government trying to strangle the scholarship?

Cuts should be made in the church partnership and cash handout programmes.

The Morobe government has created a lot of beggars and lazy dependent church-goers in Morobe in the name of God.

Furthermore, the provincial government must invest in tomorrow’s human resources and not pay for land at Satquak in the Komba LLG.

Who will develop and manage the land resources if there is not one educated Satquak student in the universities?

The provincial government should be learning from Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

Statistics show that Enga has more students in the universities.

Bapa Bomoteng, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...