Don’t over use Koiari land business gains

THE people of Koiari need to be assertive and aggressive when it comes to dealing with their resources particularly land.

Port Moresby is built on the land of Koiari people.

Koiari people like any other Central people are friendly and humble.

Many people take that to their advantage and grab their land and before long, use it for their personal gains.

Many good things about this country started here in Port Moresby, the land of the indigenous Koiari people.

But one thing that is of utmost concern is over using of the Koiari land.

Koiari people have given enough to you, our friendly Papua New Guineans.

What have you given back to the people of Koiari in a Melanesian way?

Please do not further over use Koiari land for your business gains.

Do not purchase land out of the marked boundary. Take Mt Eriama, Laloki and Bautama as the boundary line.

You will hardly find a Koiari man or woman at your land obtaining land illegally for personal interest and gains because we have great respect for others, their land and other resources.

To all the Koiari people, be aggressive and assertive for at least a while to secure our land and other resources before we become beggars on our own land.

Erima Koiarian

Safe Koiari land

