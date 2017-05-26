Don’t use our slogan: Students

THE former Students Representative Council at the University of PNG does not want political parties and candidates contesting in the elections to use last year’s students’ protest in their campaigns to win political favour.

President Kenneth Rapa and UPNG SRC Highlands regional leader Hercules Palme Jim told The National that the slogan “UPNG4PNG” and “SanapStrong” came with the sacrifice for the cause they believed in.

They urged political parties and the candidates to leave the 2016 students’ unrest aside.

“We came up with the slogans before the protest basically to unite UPNG to stand for PNG,” Jim said.

