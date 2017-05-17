Dorm reopening relief for parents, students

ALIBU Secondary School was made a day school this year after the dormitories were condemned by heath inspectors.

Three weeks ago, the students were told to clean the dormitories so it can be used again.

Students from other provinces and tribes have been living with relatives and attending schools.

It is a big burden for the parents and guardians to provide bus fare and lunch.

Students’ studies have been affected because they walk and travel kilometers to get to school. At home, they are required to assist their guardians with house work.

Students as far as Kaupena, Kewabi, Tindua, and Ponowi can now board at the school once the list is finalised.

McDom Yanje

Orei, SHP

Like this: Like Loading...