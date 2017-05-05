Dot boosts Mura’s campaign with new vehicle

By JAMES GUMUNO

A FEMALE candidate contesting the Western Highlands governor’s seat has received a big boost from her friend – a vehicle to help in her campaign.

Rachell Mura, standing as an independent candidate, yesterday received the keys to the vehicle from friend Susie Dot.

Mura is one of the 22 candidates challenging Governor Paias Wingti for the seat.

Dot said she was happy to support a fellow woman because she had confidence in Mura to lead the province.

“I trust Mura. If she can manage her family well, fear God and manage her business successfully over the years, she has the leadership and management skills to run and manage the province well,” Dot said.

She said the new vehicle cost her and husband Issac Dot K188,000 to buy from Port Moresby, shipped to Lae and brought to Mt Hagen.

“I have outstanding school fees to pay for my kids attending school in Australia but it can be done later,” she said.

Mura described Susie and her husband as her heroes for supporting her with the vehicle.

She said the country was facing problems with money and no one wanted to spend such a huge amount of money on another person.

“I want to thank Susie and Issac for their trust and confidence in me and to give me this new vehicle to do my campaign,” she said.

Mura said before filing her nomination, another two women and a man gave her vehicles for her campaign.

She said she was getting good support from women and men in the province because had confidence in her.

Mura said she work hard to improve the lives of people if she becomes governor.

