Double-header at SJGS

By JACK AMI

RUGBY league fans in Port Moresby will witness double headers in the second round of the Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition Digicel Cup at the Sir John Guise Stadium on Sunday.

First round losers, the NCDC Port Moresby Vipers and PRK Mendi Muruks, lock horns in the opening fixture at 1.30pm.

The Vipers, who were pipped 16-10 by the EPG Enga Mioks in Wabag last Sunday, will be out to corral the Muruks who were out-hustled 20-12 by the Kroton Hela Wigmen at the NFS on Saturday in the competition opener.

The Muruks with former Kumuls Brandy Peter and Nixon Kolo as well as sevens representative Tisa Kautu were a shambles last week but showed glimpses of what they can do once they tighten up their game.

The second match of the afternoon has the defending champions the Lae Snax Tigers facing off with the Wigmen.

The Tigers’ 40-point demolition of the Agmark Gurias set a high benchmark for the Morobeans and against the Helas they will get a better chance to gauge their form.

The Wigmen have veteran forward Joseph Omai leading the charge.

Rising stars Standford Talita, Junior Rau, Obert Koim and Ian Maliaba put in promising performances against the Muruks and their fans would want to see more of the same this weekend.

The Tigers ability to overwhelm opposition defences was highlighted in their second half blitzkrieg over the East New Britons and the Wigmen would be wary of this.

Tigers play-maker Mafu Kales and captain Charlie Simon have a great team behind them with forward depth to match any side in the competition.

In the other fixtures of the round, the Gurias have the perfect platform to get back into the swing of things after last week’s embarrassing effort when they host the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis.

Coach Steven Nightingale’s men would be using the week to learn from their first round shocker and come back stronger in front of their fans at Kalabond Oval, Kokopo.

The Lahanis, who enjoyed a 35-16 win over the Waghi Tumbe, need to start from scratch again when they attempt to get a rare win at the “graveyard”. In Minj, the Waghi Tumbe host the Mioks in a traditional Highlands derby where neither side will concern themselves with expansive football but keep the action brutal and rugged and confined to the middle third.

Standings: Tigers 2, Lahanis 2, Wigmen 2, Mioks 2, Vipers 0, Muruks 0, Tumbe 0, Gurias 0.

