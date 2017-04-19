Double-murder suspect’s run ended

AN escapee who was wanted by police for an alleged double murder was captured in Lae during the Easter weekend.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr confirmed that China Town police captured the suspect on Saturday at Butibam village.

“This suspect was allegedly arrested and detained at Buimo prison for two separate murders but he escaped in February last year during a mass break-out,” he said.

Wagambie said police were trailing the suspect for “quite a longtime” as he was evading police and hiding at various places near Butibam.

“While on the run he has been threatening and harassing the community,” he said.

“He has been supported by his followers and friends and he is a threat to the villagers.”

