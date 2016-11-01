Double win for Sunam

By HENRY MORABANG

SUNAM’S experience won them the Port Moresby Hockey Association grand finals in the men’s and women’s divisions on Saturday.

Sunam won the women’s final 3-2 over Bismarck after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.

In the men’s final, the Potuan brothers Michael and Joseph played a starring role to help Sunam beat newcomers Blades 2-0.

The women’s final was the more entertaining of the two matches played at the Hockey Pavilion at Sir John Guise Sports Complex.

Sunam opened the scorebook through Amanda Sisi for a 1-0 lead five minutes into the match.

With the support play from wing Ruth Ngahan (until replaced), Mary Potuan, Nikita Terence, Mary Kahai and Kulamei Kahai, Sunam were able to clinch the final in extra time.

In the Men’s final, Sunam’s composure and better use of the ball saw them keep the enthusiatic but limited Blades at bay with forward Michael Potuan half back Joseph Potuan banking a goal each. The Blades had several chances to score but missed through a combination of wayward passing and striking.

Husain Lowah was the standout for the losing finalists.

