DPM Abel wishes PNG Kumuls luck in quarterfinal with England

DEPUTY Prime Minister Charles Abel and Minister Finance James Marape farewelled the Kumuls yesterday as they departed for Melbourne to prepare for the World Cup quarterfinal against England.

Abel congratulated the management and team for their record breaking performance in the rugby league tournament so far.

“The nation is so proud of your achievements,” Abel told the squad.

“This achievement goes beyond the results on the field.

“The efforts of the PNG LNG Kumuls pulls this nation of a thousand tribes together in an extraordinary way that is hard to describe.

“Its emotional, almost spiritual. We face a rugby league giant at AAMI Park on Sunday and we can defeat them. We are Papua New Guineans.”

The Deputy PM also wished the PNG Orchids well in the Rugby League Women’s World Cup which starts on Thursday at Shark Park in Sydney.

Abel also congratulated the country’s rugby union men’s and women’s sevens sides who performed admirably at the Oceania 7s in Suva, Fiji over the weekend and had qualified for the HSBC 7s World Cup Rugby in Hong Kong.

The men’s side also qualified for next year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

