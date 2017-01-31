Dr Dakulala appointed interim head of NACS

HEALTH Minister Michael Malabag says Dr Paison Dakulala will take full charge of the National Aids Council Secretariat (NACS) until a new board is endorsed by Cabinet to look after the organisation.

Malabag told The National yesterday that a new board was supposed to be endorsed in the first Cabinet meeting last week but due to certain issues, it was deferred to the next meeting.

“In the meantime, I have written a letter to the Secretary for Personnel Management John Kali for Dr Paison Dakulala to take full authority of the organisation,” Malabag said.

“Dr Dakulala will be there temporarily just to oversee the operation of NACS.

“He will take full charge of everything until such time a new board comes in and a new director is appointed.”

Malabag said there was so much irregularities happening at NACS and made the organisation dysfunctional.

“I don’t like NACS staffs appointing themselves, appointing junior staff,” he said.

“I don’t like it and that’s why I am using my authority as the minister to intervene because I give priority to the National Aids Council.

“I am giving priority to NACS because they are dealing with people’s lives and that’s why I want the National Health Department to take charge and I am appointing someone who is most senior from the Health Department in the country, the deputy secretary.

“There is no other person as the term of acting director Peter Bire already expired and so as the NACS board since last year.

“I want NACS to be restored to its previous state. To be very vibrant, effective and efficient.

“Dakulala is not a new director, but he is now only taking charge of the organisation.”

Kali told The National yesterday that he had yet to receive a letter from Malabag.

Based on legal advice from the State Solicitor and the Department of Personnel Management last year, Kali revoked the appointment of research manager Tony Lupiwa as the acting director of NACS as it was deemed illegal in nature.

The appointment was done after the board’s three-year term had expired last year and reinstated Bire as the acting director.

He also froze recruitment until a new board was appointed.

