Dr Gupta is new Moresby general hospital CEO

DOCTOR Umesh Gupta has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Port Moresby General Hospital to replace Grant Muddle.

Gupta is the hospital’s vascular surgeon and executive director of clinical services. He is from New Delhi in India.

He was appointed last week by the hospital board with the approval of the Department of Personnel Management and Health Minister Michael Malabag.

Gutpa said it had been a challenging two and half years under Muddle in which they made a lot of changes focusing on improving clinical services.

He said he had a few plans to implement during his three-year contract.

“The situation we have is that the budget for Port Moresby General Hospital is reduced from previous years like all health care facilities,” he said. “But I see this as an opportunity to decrease wasteful expenditure.

“We would like to add new services, new clinical services like gastro medicine, neurology and cardiology maybe through additional funding or explored partnerships with the private health care providers.”

He had spent 26 years in clinical service plus 16 years in hospital management.

Gupta’s wife is a gynaecologist and is employed at PMGH as a senior medical officer.

