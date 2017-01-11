Draft GBV strategy in place: Parkop

THE National Gender Based Violence Strategy 2016 – 2025 was drafted in partnership with civil societies, government departments, development partners, and women groups, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says.

He said the strategy would coordinate GBV initiatives from the government, communities and private sector to respond to violence.

“It aims to prevent and respond to violence by; collecting data to understand the causes of violence, strengthening staff and organisational capacity, linking local service providers together and increasing survivors access to services including medical, protection and justice,” Parkop said.

“We are concerned that due to the current economic climate and government financial constraints, violence against women and children will continue to increase and more and more women or girls and children will continue to go without services to keep them alive and safe.”

Parkop said the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee had demonstrated their commitment by prioritising their responses in their planning and budgeting processes.

“Gender-based violence in this country is a national emergency. Evidence suggests two out of every three women in our country, twice the global average are subjected to gender based violence,” Parkop said.

“80 per cent of our children including male children, experience some form of physical, emotional or sexual abuse. These numbers are alarming and unacceptable.

“We cannot build a nation with broken up people, enough is enough, lets stand together and fight this issue for a healthy and safer city for our women and girls, children and men.”

