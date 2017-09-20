Draft law aims to protect sector from unfair trade

THE European Union-Papua New Guinea Trade Related Assistance Phase Two programme recently held a seminar to raise awareness on the draft trade defence (anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard) legislation.

Officers from all public and private sectors attended.

The national trade policy identified the development, enactment and implementation of legislation to protect do mestic industries against unfair trade practices.

Marius Bordalba, a trade defence expert and technical adviser, consulted stakeholders during the first mission of this technical assistance assignment.

It resulted in the draft legal texts for the use of trade defence measures in accordance with the World Trade Organisations agreements.

The draft legislation will enable Papua New Guinea to use trade defence instruments to provide better protection to the domestic industry against unfair trade and import surges.

