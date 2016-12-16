Dreading all the election noise

WITH current MPs and intending candidates in the National Capital District gearing up for the 2017 general elections, some of us city residents are again quietly dreading being disturbed from our

sleep at ungodly hours and being subjected to unhealthy noise pollution. The lunatic behaviour of their supporters had always been distressing enough and we can do without more annoying and unnecessary noise pollution. So our kind early request to the current MPs and intending candidates is: Please have some consideration for our privacy and comfort and ensure that your supporters and campaign officials conduct themselves in a civilised manner.

Resident, Manu, NCD

