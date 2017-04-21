If you dream it, you can achieve it

Successful people in human history saw their success before they even achieved them.

Please Papua New Guineans, let’s rise up above our daily challenges and create an everlasting legacy.

Each day, we are faced with hardships as in financial needs, illness, bankruptcy and other difficulties that seems to drag us down.

We need students with dreams and visions.

Nothing is impossible for those who believe in themselves.

See it before it comes.

Be a visionary citizen of this nation of ours Papua New Guinea.

Glen Burua

Madang

