Driller backs league club

Downer EDi Mining, a drilling contractor to Ok Tedi Mine has supported the Tabubil Brothers rugby league club with jumpers and polo shirts worth K6000.

It is a timely boost for the club which will be playing their final games before entering into the finals of the Tabubil Rugby League competition.

Downer EDi Mining, PNG project manager, Gordon Wilkon presented the jumpers and merchandise.

“Downer EDi has been sponsoring local football clubs for the last decade in Tabubil from rugby union to rugby league and Downer is more than happy to sponsor and give back to the local community as part of their community support,” Wilkon said during the presentation.

Brothers will play theirelimination game this weekend against the Tarangau.

