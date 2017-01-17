Drink alcohol responsibly: Officer

ALCOHOL is not made for people to drink and cause problems resulting in deaths and injuries, Southern Highlands police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papato says.

He said people still needed to be educated on how to drink alcohol responsibly because alcohol-related problems and deaths were occurring far too often.

Papato said this after a father of two from Kagua was killed last Monday at Walume junction in the Imbongu district.

He said the problem started when a man from Nipa district was having some alcohol with his uncles at Walume junction and a fight broke out within the group.

Papato said the Nipa man was seriously injured and called his father’s tribesmen into Walume for a peace mediation. But when that failed, another fight erupted between the people of Nipa and Imbongu.

He said the Nipa people set fire to houses belonging to the Walume people.

A driver from Nipa was trying to move his vehicle out of the fighting zone accidentally ran over the man identified as John Yapa.

He said the matter was being investigated and the driver would be arrested and charged accordingly.

He said in another incident last Tuesday at Lepora in Imbonggu, along the Highlands Highway three people were killed and another injured.

The accident was alcohol-related.

Papato has appealed to people in the province to quit drinking.

“I want to appeal to the people to quit drinking alcohol when you know you cannot control yourself,” Papato said.

