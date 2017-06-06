Driver alleges attack by rival supporters in Mt Hagen

By JAMES GUMUNO

A DRIVER claims he was attacked by a group of people while dropping off supporters of a candidate early Sunday morning in Mt Hagen.

Sam Kondi, a member of the Jika Andapant tribe in Hagen Central, told The National that at around 3am, he was dropping off some supporters of Hagen Open candidate Joseph Ken when he was attacked.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari said he was awaiting a report on the incident from his criminal investigation officers.

Kondi said he had dropped off the last passengers at Kansil Camp and was going to return to his village when vehicles allegedly belonging to supporters of another candidate blocked the road.

He said they assaulted him after noticing Ken’s posters on his vehicle.

They also damaged his vehicle.

He was rescued by men from the nearby Kansil Camp settlement.

“My people came later and took me to the hospital,” Kondi said.

His tribesman Frank Monpi said they did not want to retaliate.

“We, the Jika Andapant tribesmen, forgive them for their wrongdoing,” he said.

“I appeal to the supporters of the 12 candidates contesting the Hagen Open seat to campaign peacefully.

“Sell your policies to the people and let them decide.”

