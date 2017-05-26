Driver awaits sentencing

THE driver of a vehicle which veered off the road resulting in the death of a passenger is awaiting his sentencing by the National Court in Lae.

Stanley Yako pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He appeared before Lae National Court judge Justice Frazer Pitpit. The court heard that Yako, 34, from Mendi in Southern Highlands, was driving at high speed on July 7 last year at Erap when the vehicle veered off the road.

It caused the death of Reuben Wesley, 52, from Okapa, Eastern highlands. Yako was driving to Lae from Kainantu. The vehicle was carrying passengers and bags of kaukau and potato.

Pitpit told Yako that there was negligence on his part as the driver.

He rejected Yako’s explanation that he was trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle when the incident happened.

Yako has been remanded in custody to await his sentence.

It is understood that he had paid K10,000 to the family of the deceased, including K4000 to assist in the funeral expenses.

