Driver gets away with fine

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

A MAN convicted for dangerous driving causing the death of another man in the National Capital District five years ago has been sentenced to two years by a court on Monday.

The Waigani Committal Court, presided by Magistrate Cosmos Bidar, suspended the two-year sentence and ordered that Jack Babani, from Vabukori village in National Capital District, pay a K500 fine and be placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.

The court heard that Babani changed his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” after receiving advice from his lawyer.

The court heard that on Nov 26, 2012, Babani was driving a vehicle towards Badili from Two Mile Hill when he lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid a pothole.

The court heard that he knocked a man who was sitting on the rail beside the road. The victim died instantly.

The court found that the deceased could also be partly blamed for sitting in the wrong place.

The court also found that the road condition during the time of the incident was very poor and people could easily be killed if vehicles went out of control.

The court heard that Babani had no prior convictions and was always present in court for the past five years until his sentencing.

Magistrate Bidar said that imposing the maximum penalty of five years imprisonment in this case would not be appropriate.

Therefore, the court ruled that a good behaviour bond was appropriate and that Babani’s K1000 bail be refunded.

