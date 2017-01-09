Drivers, operators look at safety

A GROUP of taxi drivers and operators have promised to put a stop to the harassment of women and girls and promote safety in taxis in Port Moresby.

Representatives from taxi companies attended a Gender and Human Rights Sensitisation training conducted by the UN Women.

They discussed the safety of women and girls in Port Moresby and their roles as public transport providers to address this issue.

UN Women programme specialist Bessie Maruia said many women and girls in Port Moresby were using taxis to move around. Therefore the onus is on the drivers and owners to ensure the safety of their passengers.

Kanny Transport Services owner Wek Kewa said it was everyone’s responsibility to protect women and girls from any form of harassment.

“They are our mothers, our sisters and we cannot turn a blind eye to this issue,” he said.

“We need to take action as men, and ensure the safety of women and girls, not only in public places but at homes too.”

The training, funded by the Australian Government, was part of the UN Women’s safe public transport project supported by the Public Motor Vehicle Association, Road Traffic Authority and National Capital District Commission.

