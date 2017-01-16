Drivers told to be cautious

By DELLYANNE ILAI

MOTORISTS using the national highways where landslides have occurred have been advised to take precautions and heed the instructions of road officials on the ground.

Department of Transport and Infrastructure Secretary Roy Mumu said the Works department was working on the damaged sections of the highway.

“The Department of Works is taking all the necessary action to restore normalcy and should be supported by the transport service providers, road users and communities,” he said.

“Travelers public are to take extra precaution and check with the DOW, or check the media for any updates on restoration of access along the Highlands Highway.”

He said the roads would be very slippery during the rainy season and drivers should take extra precautions on the road.

Last week, the Highlands Highway was cut off at Daulo Pass in Eastern Highlands and at Guo in Wandi, Chimbu.

He said people should expect such natural disasters to disrupt traffic flow on the highways.

Meanwhile, Mumu declined to comment on the K1 million compensation demanded by the Guo people.

“I have not seen the copy of the petition so I will not make any comment,” Mumu said.

