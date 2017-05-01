Drivers transporting supporters to be responsible for accidents: Police officer

DRIVERS of vehicles carrying supporters will be responsible for any accidents that happen on the road during the general elections campaign period, an official says.

The drivers who have been hired to drive supporters have to be responsible for the safety of their passengers, said the officer in charge of traffic accidents in NCD, Senior Sergeant Gabriel Kake, when reviewing reports of overloading and an accident in Gulf last week.

“Drivers are the ones keeping the vehicles in motion and he or she has the right to control the number of passengers,” he said.

“If they fail to comply with traffic rules and allow overloading and accidents occur they will be responsible for their actions.”

Kake said that supporter who fall of convoy vehicles have only themselves to blame.

“Supporters must also be advised that if they do not listen to drivers and they fall off from vehicle we will not put the blame on anyone but them as well.”

He said the candidate must be aware of the supporters’ actions as well as they would be using this time to find money and be involved in unnecessary accidents for the purpose of seeking compensation.

“This is PNG style where supporter will be doing all the kinds of things and the candidates will be getting the blame for it,” Kake said.

“People will be demanding for compensations whenever situations arise so we have to be wary.”

