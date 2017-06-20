Drop in academic performance calls for collective approach

THE drop in academic performance in East New Britain calls for a collective approach from all stakeholders in the

province, say two officials in the province.

Deputy administrator Socio-economic Services Levi Mano said the drop in standards was a challenge for the province which used to be among the top five academic performers

in the country but had now dropped to 17th position.

“At the moment, almost 60 per cent of students coming out from Grade 12 from our eight secondary schools are going back to the villages and this is worrying for us,” he said.

Mano said those students returned to their communities and looked for other options to keep themselves occupied.

He said the provincial government and administration, in addressing this, have in place two policies which include offering University of Papua New Guinea courses at the FODE centre and ensuring privately-run

schools meet national education standards.

Mano said so far 21 students are doing their first year courses under this arrangement and have secured places at the University of PNG.

Matalau Nakikus, first secretary to the East New Britain regional MP and Deputy Prime Minister Sir Leo Dion, agreed that the standard of education in East

New Britain has dropped dramatically.

He said there must now be a new focus on education institutions in the province and a collaborative effort must be made by stakeholders as the way forward.

Like this: Like Loading...