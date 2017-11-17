Drought victims get relief supplies

OVER 500 families in Henganofi, Eastern Highlands, who lost food gardens in the recent drought received K200,000 worth of relief supplies this week.

MP and chairman of the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) Robert Atiayafa supplied the food rations.

The food was transported to Kafetina on Saturday and distributed to the families.

“The most affected was the Kafetina local level government area. Families are suffering because the sun had dried up their kaukau leaves and banana. They are feeding on banana tubers.

“After a careful assessment, I am now distributing 2000 bales of Trukai rice and 1000 cartons of tinned fish to the affected families, some 500 of them,” Atiayafa said.

He said that although it had been raining the past few days a prolonged drought had severely affected the gardens and families could not find food.

Earlier this year, the MP provided food to the people of Henganofi whose gardens and other properties had been destroyed by flooding.

“For as long as I am your MP, I will continue to support you when you are in need of relief or school fees,” he said.

Atiayafa said the affected families would rely on the relief supplies while their gardens recovered after the rain.

