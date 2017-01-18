Drug abuse high in New Ireland: Police

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THE CONSUMPTION of homebrew and drugs is on the rise in New Ireland province, police commander John Midi says.

Like its sister Islands provinces of Manus and East New Britain that have also reported a rise in drug and homebrew abuse, NIP is being affected by this current trend.

Midi said yesterday that in NIP, there was not a specific age group involved in drug and homebrew. Youths, the middle aged and the elderly – both men and women – were involved, he said.

He said the province had remained relatively quiet during the festive season with no major reports and only minor incidents reported.

“The minor incidents reported were stealing, wilful damage, drunk and disorderly. It was revealed that people committed such crimes when they were under the influence of drugs and home brew.”

Midi said the consumption of homebrew and drugs were prevalent in the communities and it was becoming part of their daily lives.

He said police officers did their part in conducting awareness in the communities.

“But due to limited resources and logistics, we cannot conduct and have well-organised awareness programmes in the wards and just work with whatever we have.”

NIP, Manus and ENB in the past months have reported an increase in drug and homebrew issues.

Leaders in the provinces have been vocal about the issues as they try to find out what was happening in the communities to lead people into such activities.

