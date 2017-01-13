Drug abuse high in Rabaul

CONSUMPTION of homebrew and drugs is on the rise in the Rabaul district of East New Britain, a law and order operation has revealed.

Rabaul district administrator Marakan Uvano said this at the conclusion of the law and order operation called ‘Operation Kivovon’ conducted during the festive season on Wednesday.

He said in the past three weeks drug and marijuana issues were increasing and the main perpetrators were juveniles.

“Drug abuse is getting out of hand in our communities and is becoming a normal practice for people to produce and consume drugs and homebrew,” he said.

He said the special operations were just short term measures and were band-aid solutions and all stakeholders needed to work together to assist in solving these problems.

“We need to refocus and find out what is happening in our communities. Our presidents and ward councillors are losing the grip on drug and homebrew issues. Drugs are cultivated in the villages, we need to target these areas with awareness programmes for community and economic development.”

Uvano said there was a need for re-focus so that in future, such operations would be minimal.

“There is no more authority in our wards, ward councillors and ward committees are involved in consuming homebrew and many of their children are involved in the drug trade,” he said.

He said juveniles were being used by adults to create more problems.

Uvano said during the operation they brought in mostly juveniles who were causing trouble in the community.

He said the operation involving the Correctional Service and police proved successful and also resulted in the apprehending of two suspects involved in the K1.2 million robbery at Jackson Airport in Port Moresby.

