‘Drug’ aid escapees: Waipo

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE 29 inmates who escaped from the Boram prison in East Sepik had consumed something believed to be extracted from “boiling rice” which gave them “strength and courage” to break out, a report says.

Two of the nine who were recaptured died, according to Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo, while 20 are still at large.

“There were allegations of the detainees drinking a watery extract from boiling rice forming a drug which gave them the strength to escape without hesitation and fear of jumping the fence,” he said.

Waipo released the preliminarily investigation report into the breakout which happened between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on December 31.

He said the breakout happened while prisoners were queuing up for dinner. “There was also negligence by the armed front-post guard in leaving his area of observation unmanned,” he said.

“This is one area the escapees took advantage of.

“Heaps of creeping plants grow opposite cell block 1.

“These plants hindered the officers’ observation of the vicinity giving easy access for prisoners to crawl out unseen by the guards. “This is the third escape through the same location of which the management never bothered to check to prevent further break outs from happening.

“There was negligence of normal routine such as regular compound and vicinity checks.”

Waipo said only two of the 29 were convicted prisoners.

The rest were waiting for their trial to be called by the National Court. Waipo blamed the lack of sittings by the National Court in Maprik for the break-out.

“Most of the escapees were remanded in custody by the Maprik Committal Court and should have been dealth with,” he said.

“They were waiting for their cases to be heard by the National Court circuit in Maprik which unfortunately didn’t sit at all in 2016.”

Like this: Like Loading...