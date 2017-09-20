Drug, alcohol blamed for increase in petty crimes

PETTY crimes have increased in West New Britain and police have blamed it on drug trafficking and easy access to alcohol from numerous outlets in and around Kimbe town.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora urged the community to take drastic measures and work together to address law and order to prepare for the 7th Papua New Guinea Games which will be held in Kimbe.

He told The National yesterday that drugs were being brought into the province from the mainland on small boats by people seeking income.

He said these people were also anticipating a large number of participants and supporters during the games and hoped to make some “easy” money.

He said most people in Kimbe knew about the movement and transaction of drugs and the trafficking routes but were not informing the police.

Namora also regretted that Talasea and Kimbe Urban local level governments as well as the provincial liquor licensing board were issuing distribution and retail licences at will.

“There is no control and coordination. Liquor outlets in Kimbe are flourishing and most of these outlets do not conform to regulations,” he said.

He said the number of outlets should be reduced and enforcement raids must be carried out regularly.

Like this: Like Loading...