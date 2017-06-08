Drug convict sentenced to 10 months

THE GOROKA district court has sentenced a 30-year old man to 10 months imprisonment after finding him guilty of being in possession of marijuana.

The dried marijuan leaves were found neatly placed within the pages of a copy of the Bible.

Presiding Magistrate Gerald Vetunava, while imposing penalty, cautioned that the offence was very serious as the prisoner, Manu Mathew of Ivingoi village in Okapa district, knowingly placed the illicit substance in the pages of Holy Bible.

The court found that Mathew did what he did to prevent others

from accessing the illegal substance.

According to the statement of facts, between 8.30pm and 11pm on May 28, at New Tribes Mission outside Goroka town, Mathew had in his possession the dried marijuana leaves.

